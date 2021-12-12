DBR Podcast #367 - Nolan Smith On What Duke Is Doing Over The Break

Duke assistant coach Nolan Smith spoke to the media this week and the DBR Podcast gang was there to listen in. What has Duke been working on during the exam break? What will it take for this team to make a push to the next level?

Plus, after the break, the guys discuss Duke’s next opponent the South Carolina State Bulldogs. As one of the lowest rated teams in KenPom, they probably don’t have much of a chance against Duke.

This episode also includes a discussion about birthday parties for 3-year-olds and the healing power of massage. You may come for the Duke content, but you probably stick around for the eclectic lunacy that is Jason, Sam, and Donald riffing on whatever tickles their fancy.

We have thoroughly enjoyed all the recent emails, so keep them coming! Drop us a line at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com to let us know what you think about anything we discuss on the show!