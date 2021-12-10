 clock menu more-arrow no yes

YouTube Gold: Christmas Comes Early For Rutgers

What night for the Scarlet Knights

By JD King
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Rutgers
 Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) celebrates with Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) after defeating the top ranked Purdue Boilermakers 70-69 at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

Afer Ohio State upset Duke in the ACC/BigTen Challenge, and it was clear that Purdue would take over the #1 spot for the first time ever, Duke fans rushed onto Twitter to celebrate along with thousands of Big Ten fans.

And when you look at the end of this game, it’s pretty unbelievable. Rutgers goes up, then Purdue, and Rutgers gets the ball back for a final shot.

And that’s when Purdue learns what it’s like to be chased constantly.

Ron Harper Jr. gets around the defense and launches a long three that rises and falls with an unmistakable whff of March - and it’s barely December.

