ACC Roundup - Pitt, Pack Win

In Thursday’s ACC Action, NC State beat Bethune-Cookman 65-48 and Pitt knocked off Colgate 71-68.

The Pack got minimal trouble from Bethune-Cookman other than a rally that saw the Wildcats cut the lead to 34-29 at the half.

Dereon Seabron scored 16 points and 14 rebounds while freshman Terquavion Smith added 14 and Jericole Hellems tossed in 13. Ebenezer Dowouna took over for Manny Bates after Bates went out for the season after one minute of play and he’s making some real strides. He had eight points, eight boards and four boards in this one.

Incidentally, next up for State? Purdue, fresh up being upset by Rutgers.

Jeff Capel is having a tough year at Pitt, having lost four straight, so a win, even a three point win over Colgate, is a big deal.

Add Jon Hugley to the list of emerging ACC big men: Hugley had 22 against Colgate along with seven boards.

Only one Friday game as Louisville plays DePaul. We have no feel for that game at all but Draft Kings has it at Louisville -8.5.