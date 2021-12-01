YouTube Gold: A Great Show Is Just About To Erupt In The Heavens Above

Sometimes after a loss it’s nice to focus on something else so we thought for today’s YouTube Gold, let’s look up.
Like way up.
As it turns out, and quite soon too, you may be able to see a comet passing through.
This one is called Comet Leonard and it has a chance of being quite bright indeed. You can see a comet with the naked eye at an apparent magnitude of +6. Leonard is projected at an apparent magnitude of+4. And this video says that while it’s difficult to be sure how bright a comet will be, there’s a chance that Leonard could hit +1 which could be absolutely spectacular.
