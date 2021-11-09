 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kyle Filipowski’s Twin Brother, Matthew, Will Play For Harvard

Their parents must be enjoying this.

By JD King
/ new
Jr. NBA World Championship - Northeast Regional
ARDSLEY, NEW YORK - JULY 1: Matthew Filiposki #25 and Kyle Filipowski #22 of the 6th Boro Hoops during the game against the Seaford Heat during the Jr. NBA World Championship Northeast Regional on July 1, 2018 at House of Sports in Ardsley, New York
Photo by Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images

With Kyle Filipowski Duke-bound, we were wondering Monday where his twin brother Matthew was headed.

As it turns out, we didn’t have to wait long: he announced his commitment to Harvard later Monday.

Although Kyle is generally seen as a more versatile player, Matthew is developing a solid big-man game and building a reputation as a shot blocker, something Harvard has not seen a lot of.

Of course Harvard is coached by former Blue Devil and Mike Krzyzewski assistant Tommy Amaker who has completely shaken up Ivy League basketball. His ability to recruit academically gifted athletes has made Harvard competitive with most schools in the country. Filipowski joins Chandler Piggé and Chisom Okpara in Amaker’s 2022 class for the Crimson.

Clearly Kyle is ahead of Matthew at this point but it’s not like one guy has more talent than the other. It won't surprise us in the slightest if Matthew develops rapidly at Harvard and for fans, it’s going to be fun to see how the brothers improve in college.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...