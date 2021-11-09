Duke Women Crush Winthrop 95-39

Duke women had no trouble at all with Winthrop in the season opener, blowing the Eagles out 95-39. Five players were in double figures led by Lexi Gordon with 17. Everyone scored except Jiselle Havas.

Duke started Gordon, Vanessa DeJesus, Jade Williams, Celeste Taylor and Elizabeth Balogun but went 13 deep.

Parity is better on the women’s side than it used to be but there’s still a huge gap between a school like Winthrop and Duke so it’s hard to really pull a lot out of this one.

DeJesus, who showed promise in last year’s sawed-off season, racked up eight assists to zero turnovers. Her backup, Shayeann Day-Wilson, had five assists and two turnovers.

We’re really impressed with how well Em Adler covered this game for the Duke Chronicle so make sure you hit the top link. We’ll try to have more later.