The Farewell Tour Begins

Over at The Fayetteville Observer, David “not that DT” Thompson has an article up about Coach K’s final current season which of course starts Tuesday in Madison Square Garden.

Duke has long sought out games in the New York/New Jersey area. For a long time the late Meadowlands was sort of Cameron North where Duke basically didn’t lose.

That’s been off the basketball map for some time but the Garden is more or less eternal.

There have been three previous Gardens. The first was roofless and was actively used between 1879 and 1890 by PT Barnum. The second was torn down in 1925. The third lasted until 1968 when the current building replaced the above-ground part of Penn Station.

Duke has been going there for years, often to play St. John’s. This is the first time the Blue Devils will play Kentucky there and of course the first major game for Duke with any arena full of fans in quite some time.

We don’t know what’s going to happen but it won't surprise us if they do some kind of recognition/gift type deal before the game starts. That’s going to happen a lot this year and when it does in the ACC, it’s going to get interesting - not least of all if it happens in Chapel Hill.