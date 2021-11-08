YouTube Gold: A New UNC Era Dawns

UNC kicked off the Hubert Davis era Friday night with a relatively easy 83-55 win over Elizabeth City State.

Davis promises some modernization of the traditional Dean Smith/Roy Williams system but after Friday’s exhibition some things haven’t changed: UNC got 48 rebounds to ECSU’s 28.

Keep in mind that not only is this an exhibition but there’s a new coach, a modified system and many new players.

There’s a lot to sort out.

So don’t put too much stock into 14 turnovers vs. ECSU or the 43.1 shooting percentage.

What did interest us mildly was this: Leaky Black only got 16 minutes and the star freshmen, Dontrez Styles and D’Marco Dunn, only got six minutes each.

Then again, it’s an exhibition and Davis may have wanted to see more from other guys. However, in Black’s case, if this is the lineup, he’s no longer starting.

But in the next however, he’s an ideal sixth man. So don’t make too many judgements yet.

For anyone interested, UNC is on the undercard Tuesday night, if you will, playing Loyola at 7:00 before Duke and Kentucky tangle at 9:30. Duke is on ESPN while UNC will be on ACCN.