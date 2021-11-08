Next Year’s NBA Draft Could Be Very Good To Duke

It’s always a bit ludicrous to talk about the NBA Draft before the first games have been played but what the heck. Let’s roll with it, not least of all because CBS lists four Blue Devils in the first round:

#1 Paolo Banchero

#9 AJ Griffin

#21 Trevor Keels

#25 Mark Williams

Obviously this is a major reversal from last year when only Jalen Johnson was taken in the first round despite only playing in a handful of games before quitting (it’s early but so far he’s next to the last in minutes played).

Matthew Hurt and DJ Steward also left but neither was drafted, so if Duke gets four this year, that’s a pretty impressive rebound (pun intended). Given Duke’s branding and NIL changes, it’s likely to continue well into the future.

Other names of interest -