 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Duke-Kentucky Game Central

We’ll add ‘em as we see ‘em

By JD King Updated
/ new
Duke Countdown To Craziness
DURHAM, NC - OCTOBER 15: The mascot of the Duke Blue Devils poses for a photo prior to Countdown To Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium on October 15, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images
  • Date: 11/9
  • Time: 9:30
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
  • Video: ESPN

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...