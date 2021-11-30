YouTube Gold: Steph Curry Making It Look Easy

A lot of people are now compared to Stephen Curry, starting with Trae Young and Damian Lillard, but even at 33, he remains utterly unique.

It’s not just his phenomenal shooting ability - arguably he’s the best ever at that - it’s also his desire to be great. Lots of people jump as high as Michael Jordan, you know? Not many have his desire to be the best.

Lillard has become a great NBA player and his range is comparable to Curry’s. But total package?

It’s Curry.

Take this play vs. Lillard’s Trailblazers.

Curry runs Lillard off a Draymond Green screen and heads back to the basket. He knows that Lillard isn’t far behind so he takes off with forward momentum and swishes the shot.

It’s a level of awareness that’s truly phenomenal. He’s tracking Lillard behind him while also calculating his shot. It’s a level of intelligence that’s just off the charts.