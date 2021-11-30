ACC Roundup: 0-2

We thought that Virginia’s stubbornness would hold down Iowa’s scoring but it didn’t, at least not to Virginia’s standards.

Iowa got 75 points including the last basket to go ahead with 11 seconds left. Honestly, it’s a little shocking that Joe Toussaint got as open as he did at that point in the game. And typically, Virginia can be smart and get a shot back. And in fact they got two. But as much as we like Kihei Clark, he’s a facilitator, not the guy you want taking that shot. And Kadin Shedrick got the rebound - very Virginia-esque - but got stuffed.

So close but no cigar.

We thought that Notre Dame might be able to overcome Kofi Cockburn inside with good three point shooting but not so much: the Irish scored 24 on threes (8-22) while Cockburn finished with 28 (11-16).

Notable: freshman Blake Wesley shot 9-12 for the Irish.

At least Boston College won, but it wasn’t a Challenge win: the Eagles beat South Florida 64-49.

The ACC thus moves into Day II of the Challenge down 0-2.

On Tuesday, undefeated Indiana visits vulnerable Syracuse, Minnesota goes to Pitt, Florida State takes on monstrous Purdue, Northwestern gets Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, Clemson visits erratic Rutgers while Duke closes out the night with Ohio State.

Syracuse is always hard to puzzle out but we’ll go with Indiana and a revival here. Pitt is really weak so we’ll have to take Minnesota. Wake Forest is coming back and we like Steve Forbes so we’ll take the Deacs over the Wildcats (sorry Collins) and Clemson over Rutgers. We never bet against Duke and you probably shouldn’t either.

Tuesday’s ACC Action