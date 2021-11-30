Hey, Peleton Peeps, Nolan Smith Wants To Ride With You!

Duke fans with a Peloton—guess what? Members of The Brotherhood ride the Peloton bike too, and Nolan Smith, Assistant Coach of the Duke Men’s Basketball team and member of the 2010 National Championship team, will be joining Duke Peloton on a ride on Sunday, December 5th at 11:00 am ET! Riding with a national champion and the People’s Champion - could you ask for a better Sunday workout? Maybe, but it’s hard to imagine just how that could happen.

Just search for Ally Love’s on-demand 30 minute Tabata Ride from 11/16/21, and join the ride right at 11:00 am ET on December 5th so that everyone starts around the same time (don’t join a “session”— just join the regular ride).

Look for Nolan on the leaderboard— Ndotsmitty—and remember to ride with the #ForeverDuke Peloton hashtag! Become a member of the Duke Peloton group for more details! You’ll be glad you did.