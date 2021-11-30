Shayeann Day-Wilson Gets ACC Freshman Of The Week As Duke Shows Meaningful Progress

Shayeann Day-Wilson was named the ACC’s Freshman of the Week Monday and after what she did Sunday against Troy, no wonder.

Day-Wilson had a sensational game with 26 points, five boards and four assists in 32 minutes.

That’s a pretty damn good outing, not least of all from a freshman.

Six games in and we’re starting to get a much better idea of what kind of a team Kara Lawson has.

There’s a lot of depth and, potentially, outstanding three point shooting.

Things are about to get a lot more serious of course - the getting-your-feet-wet part of the schedule is just about over. On Thursday, Iowa is in Cameron as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, then it’s off to Penn before coming back home to take the measure of #1 South Carolina.