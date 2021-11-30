If You Are Free Sunday, There’s A Good Time Waiting In Cameron

As you probably know, the Duke Basketball Social Media team is a brilliant operation which has made Duke the biggest force in college basketball on social media. They’re really set a high bar.

Well now you can get a chance to check out what they do up close and personal. There is a special event at Cameron Indoor this Sunday, December 5th. We’ll link to the post and also copy the info over here:

DBPX is a unique social media-centric experience for Duke fans to spend a day around Cameron immersed in the @DukeMBB environment. The program is designed for fans to experience our creative brand in an intimate setting in and around Cameron Indoor Stadium. During the day-long program, we will create high-end content featuring our attendees, while sharing the details of our operation throughout the day. The content will meet the same high standard we’ve set on @DukeMBB.

DBPX will start in the morning and end in the late afternoon. The sessions are capped to ensure that attendees have an intimate experience. Attendees will be divided into smaller groups and rotate through four unique stations. Each station will be led by a highly experienced station captain who has worked closely with the Duke Basketball program and our @DukeMBB team. By the end of the experience, attendees will have experienced Duke Basketball like never before while capturing once-in-a-lifetime content that will impress any sports fan!

PLEASE NOTE: Attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from within the past 72 hours.