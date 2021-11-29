YouTube Gold: Instant Legend In Dayton

This has been quite a few days of college basketball. Aside from the Duke-Gonzaga thriller, which a lot of people said felt like a bit of March Madness. Iona upset Alabama in the ESPN Events Invitational Thursday before losing to Belmont Friday.

But before Dayton got to play Belmont, like Iona they had to go through a ranked school. And in Dayton’s case it was Kansas.

Kansas is in a touchy situation with the NCAA right now which has yet to be resolved, stemming from the Adidas scandal. However, no one has ever doubted Bill Self’s ability to coach basketball. Under his leadership, KU is annually one of the very best programs and it is this year as well.

Which makes what Dayton did on Friday all the more remarkable.

After starting 1-3, with losses to UMass Lowell, Lipscomb and Nate James’s Austin Peay, things were not looking great for the Flyers.

This weekend should fix a lot of whatever ailed them.

After knocking off Miami Thursday, Kansas looked like it was going to toy with the Flyers. Kansas at one point was up 15 and with 7:23 left still had a seven point lead.

Dayton chipped away at it though. Still, when David McCormack blocked a shot with 3.2 left it looked like Dayton was cooked (unlike what we’ve been praising Mark Williams for, this might have been a good time to block it out of bounds: the inbounds would have been tough).

Well.

The ball was picked up by 6-10 freshman Mustapha Amzil, who is from Helsinki, and he darted back into the lane and took an ungainly shot. He was running left and jumped off of his right foot, shot a real rainbow, and somehow it went in.

It was the only shot of the night and if it’s the only shot of his career, he won’t be forgotten in Dayton anytime soon.

The Flyers went on to win the event Sunday night with a 63-61 takedown of Belmont.

Hell of a weekend guys, and one hell of a shot by Amzil.

By the way, we mentioned this before and this is a great test case: what happens in NIL World after a play like this? Amzil is likely to get a significant amount of cash as a result.