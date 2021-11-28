ACC Roundup - Louisville Knocks Off Maryland, Wake Forest Falls To LSU

In Saturday’s ACC Action, Louisville schooled Maryland 63-55, NC State got by Louisiana Tech 90-81, Wake Forest fell to LSU 75-61 and Pitt...oh Pitt.

Pitt lost to UMB 87-77. And it was the way it lost too.

After Femi Odukale got in early foul trouble, UMB exploded, ripping off a 17-3 run.

At Pitt.

Jeff Capel must be about ready to pull his hair out.

On the bright side, Jon Hugely is turning into a solid big man. He had 21 on 8-10 from the floor and seven boards.

Wake had a chance for a breakthrough win but LSU was not prepared to allow that.

The Deacs had their moments against LSU but not enough and 22 turnovers, combined with bad shooting, makes winning a long shot. But even so, they appear to have played hard and that in itself is an improvement.

Check this out: Dereon Seabron - with a name like that he could have been in Game of Thrones - didn't play that well for a change. He’s on an All-ACC roll, but Jericole Hellems picked up the slack. The senior had a huge game with 31 points, including 6-8 on threes.

Now check this out: La. Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. had a game as big as he is.

Lofton, who is listed at 6-7 and 275, shot 14-19, was 8-11 on free throws, and had 18 boards including nine offensive. He had 36 points and tossed in four assists as well.

State has played reasonably well without Manny Bates, who went down in the first game.

Finally, Maryland started off well but Louisville rallied in the second half to pull away.

No one shot well in this one: Louisville won despite shooting just 35 percent and just 22.2 percent on threes while Maryland managed slightly better at 38.5 percent and 28.6 percent on threes.

Only one game on Sunday as Miami takes on Alabama at 6:30 on ESPNU.