David Cutcliffe, Duke Part Ways

We certainly realized it was a possibility but nonetheless we were really sad to see the news that David Cutcliffe will not be coaching Duke football anymore.

Look, wins and losses are the bottom line, it’s a business, all of that, but it’s rare that you find a good man who was willing to take on the sort of mess that Duke was in and actually turn it around.

For those who don’t remember, Duke football was a dumpster fire, a disaster that no one would touch. Even Cutcliffe, when he came over from Knoxville, said he drove so that if it was utterly hopeless he could just leave.

But he didn’t. He took us places Duke fans didn’t even dream of going and gave the program back not just respect but some real shine.

We’re so sorry it’s come to this. We hope that Duke, in an old, understated tradition, will keep him employed in a different capacity. Even if he’s no longer to coach, he’s a fine representative of Duke and embodies what the school would like to project in so many ways.

Our very best wishes to Coach Cutcliffe and family, and deep thanks for what he’s done for us. No one could have done better.