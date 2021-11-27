YouTube Gold: NC State’s Miraculous Comeback Against UNC

We confess we didn’t see the entire game - we turned ESPN on shortly before Duke-Gonzaga was to start.

And man are we glad we did.

The State comeback was amazing. UNC took a nine point lead on a late, very long field goal which comes at about 2:50 on this video, going up 30-21 with 2:12 left to play.

Then State scored on a bomb with 1:35 left to cut the lead back to 30-28. Then the Pack, quite obviously, went for an on-sides kick and somehow got that back despite it being as short as technically possible. Then the Pack got ANOTHER touchdown with 1:10 left to play.

The highlights here don't show the immensely stupid penalties UNC rang up at the end of the game.

State deserves full credit for the comeback but it was an amazingly inept display by the Tar Heels. Pre-season Top 10, UNC finishes the regular season at 6-6 and with a major disaster in the closing minutes against State. This one is going to sting for a long time.

Just not in Raleigh.