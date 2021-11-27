ACC Roundup - The Deacs Are Still Undefeated. Can It Last The Weekend?

On nights like this it’s really hard to do much with ACC Roundup so here’s the quick version:

Auburn hammered Syracuse 89-68, Xavier nipped Virginia Tech 59-58, Miami mercifully beat North Texas 69-63, Georgia Tech took out Georgia Southern, albeit barely at 61-59, Clemson clocked Charleston Southern 91-59, BC handled Columbia 73-60, Virginia had minimal trouble with Lehigh winning 61-43 and Wake Forest got past Oregon State 80-77.

As of Saturday, only Duke and Wake Forest remain undefeated. Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State and Louisville each have just one loss while Clemson, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Miami, UNC and Notre Dame each have two losses.

Only Pitt currently has a losing record.

Saturday should be interesting.

Maryland plays its ACC replacement Louisville in the Bahamas Championship and Wake Forest gets a major chance to stake a claim against LSU in the Emerald Coast Classic. NC State plays Louisiana Tech while Pitt gets UMBC. Neither of those two are going to be much unless the ACC team manages to blow it.

We’ll try to do a links run early Saturday.