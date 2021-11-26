Game Basics For Duke-Gonzaga

- Date: 11/26
- Time: 10:30
- Video: ESPN
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- What have we learned about Duke men’s basketball in its first six games?
- Column: Based on the matchups, Duke men’s basketball may have what it takes against Gonzaga
- Film room: Duke men’s basketball faces formidable test in Gonzaga’s Timme and Holmgren
- Three points: Duke men’s basketball must be strong on defense and on the glass against Gonzaga
- Duke, Zags Square Off in Top-5 Showdown Friday - Duke University
- Duke vs. Gonzaga - Game Preview - November 26, 2021
- Gonzaga-Duke: Time, TV channel, preview for top-5 college basketball game
- College Basketball Needs Its Showcase Games in Showcase Time Slots
- Gonzaga-Duke key matchups: Coach K’s freshman class among the best in nation
- LAS VEGAS – Gonzaga’s touted freshman class might finally meet its match Friday, fittingly in a town that’s always had a special knack for...
- Is Duke ready to face No. 1 Gonzaga on Friday night in Vegas? The Blue Devils say yes
Loading comments...