Game Basics For Duke-Gonzaga

Buckle up, this should be good

By JD King
NCAA Basketball: Citadel at Duke
 Nov 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) dunks in front of The Citadel Bulldogs forward Stephen Clark (1) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
  • Date: 11/26
  • Time: 10:30
  • Video: ESPN
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena

