YouTube Gold: Gary Trent Goes Off

Former Duke star is carving out a nice role with the Raptors

By JD King
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings
Nov 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Toronto Raptors guard-forward Gary Trent Jr. (33) controls the ball as forward-center Chris Boucher (25) sets a screen against Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

When Gary Trent, Jr. left Duke his father, Gary Sr., who had a long and solid NBA career himself, said that people had no idea how good his son would be.

And then Jr. fell to the second round.

He started in Portland, where his dad played, before moving to Toronto, where he’s really taken off. He has a contract for $54 million so obviously the Raptors are happy with him and no wonder: with games like this, he’s really helping the team. And it’s not just offense. The season is young but Trent is currently leading the NBA in steals.

