YouTube Gold: Gary Trent Goes Off

When Gary Trent, Jr. left Duke his father, Gary Sr., who had a long and solid NBA career himself, said that people had no idea how good his son would be.
And then Jr. fell to the second round.
He started in Portland, where his dad played, before moving to Toronto, where he’s really taken off. He has a contract for $54 million so obviously the Raptors are happy with him and no wonder: with games like this, he’s really helping the team. And it’s not just offense. The season is young but Trent is currently leading the NBA in steals.
