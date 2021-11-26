ACC Roundup - Louisville Crushes, Miami Falls Short

Three games in ACC Action Thursday night as Dayton popped Miami 76-60, Syracuse knocked off Bobby Hurley’s Arizona State 92-84 and Louisville clobbered Mississippi State 72-58.

ASU kept it close for part of the first half before Syracuse pulled away and never looked back. All five starters scored in double figures for Jim Boeheim, led by son Buddy with 23.

Dayton just shut down Miami on defense: only Isaiah Wong got to double figures with 10. The ‘Canes shot just 38.3 percent and hit just 4-20 from deep.

Louisville won by 14 but had a 28 point second-half lead. It was an unhappy ACC visit for former UNC big man Garrison Brooks, who only managed eight points on 4-12 from the floor. His team wasn’t much better at 33.3 percent.

This is not ACC-related but pretty cool: Rick Pitino led his Iona squad to a 72-68 upset of #10 Alabama. We believe that’s only the second time an MAAC team has beaten a Top 25 team.

Big day on Friday with several ACC games as listed below: