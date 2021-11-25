ACC Roundup - A Weak Wednesday

This year is not going well for the ACC. Take Wednesday night.

Notre Dame lost to Texas A&M, Virginia Tech lost to Memphis, Syracuse lost to VCU and Pitt lost to Vandy. Only Florida State won, needing a last-second layup to beat Boson University - in overtime.

Now there’s no shame in losing to Texas A&M or Memphis but the rest? Geez.

Former Blue Devil Henry Coleman had just one point and three boards in the A&M win. Nate Laszewski faded again with seven points and six boards.

The Irish are now 3-1 while Buzz Williams’ Aggies are 5-1.

Jalen Duren has been just killing it but not against the Hokies: he had just six points and seven boards. Emoni Bates wasn’t much better.

Rememer Landers Nolley? He left Virginia Tech with his father complaining about how he was used in Mike Young’s first season.

Well he’s at Memphis now. Kind of missed his chance to make a big point with just five in the game. Former Hurrican Earl Timberlake came off the bench with minimal impact.

Certainly no shame in losing to Memphis.

There’s an old joke about a cop who sees a kid crying and asks what’s wrong. “My daddy beats me, my mommy beats me. Everybody beats me.”

“That’s awful kid. Can I take you anywhere?”

“Yeah, take me to Syracuse. They don’t beat nobody!”

Bada bing! We’re here all week. Every week.

Cole Swider isn’t exactly tearing it up. Joe Girard scored more in a month in high school than he has at Syracuse. Maybe half a month. Is he a disappointment? It’s hard to argue he’s not.

Syracuse should have beat VCU and certainly Colgate. The ‘Cuse shot just 29 percent for the game - ugh.

After beating Virginia Tech, Penny Hardaway said he was glad to know his team could win ugly. We’re not sure Jim Boeheim can say that.

And FSU...realistically, Florida State shouldn’t lose to a school like Boston University. And of course they didn’t, but a last-second win? Over BU?

Of course it happens. Duke barely beat Vermont and lost to Stephen Freakin’ Austin. But still. ACC teams should be doing better. It’s really unfortunate.

Finally, Pitt and Vanderbilt engaged in an ugly game of their own. Both teams had trouble scoring and Jeff Capel was reportedly visibly frustrated with his team. Hopefully they’ll get it together soon.

On Turkey day there are three games: Dayton takes on Miami, Syracuse tries for a bit of redemption against Bobby Hurley’s Arizona State and Louisville gets Mississipi State featuring ACC refugees Garrison Brooks (UNC) and Shakeel Moore (NC State).