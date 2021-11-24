ACC Roundup - UNC, Wake Forest Win

Four games and four wins for ACC teams Tuesday night as Notre Dame beat Chaminade 90- 64, UNC beat Asheville 58-40, Virginia took out Providence 58-40 and Wake Forest popped Kennesaw State 92-61.

The only decent opponent of course was Providence which was 5-1 coming in to the game.

Virginia seems back in form to some extent, holding PC to just 15 points in the first half and UVA held the Friars to just four points over the last 10:50.

Providence shot just 23.5 percent overall and 3-22 on three pointers for 13.6 percent.

The thing about Virginia is that they might have a lousy offense but if they hold you to, say, 40 points, they only have to score 41 to win.

If Virginia can handle Iowa in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, they have a chance at a long win streak. People might be sick of Virginia again pretty soon.

Speaking of defense, this is only the second time that UNC has held an opponent under 73 points. Of course it was Asheville, not Gonzaga, but even so, it could be something to build on.

Keeping it real though: UNC-A’s only wins are over Brevard and Tennessee Tech. They were never going to win this game. It’s essentially a scrimmage but that means there’s a chance to iron out some bugs.

The one surprise to us is that Asheville nearly won the offensive boards. That’s traditionally a major strength for the Tar Heels.

UNC held the Bulldogs to 26.5 percent overall and 18.9 percent from deep.

Beating Kennesaw State is no big deal either but the Deacs are now 5-0. Again, it’s not exactly Murderer’s Row, but given where Wake Forest has been, that's great news. And none of those games have been close. We’ll know more when the schedule toughens up but from what we’ve seen, Wake Forest looks like a competent team for the first time in awhile.

The only reason Notre Dame is paying Chaminade is that they’re both in the Maui Classic which is in Vegas this year due to the pandemic.

Chaminade, which famously upset Virginia a lifetime ago, is not going to win many games against bigger schools. Notre Dame shot 46.2 percent on threes and 56.1 percent overall.

After turning in a stinker against St. Mary’s, Nate Laszewski had a double double with 15 points and 15 boards. With the win, Notre Dame moves to 3-1.

The Irish get an interesting test Wednesday against Buzz Williams’ Texas A&M squad, featuring Duke transfer Henry Coleman. Coleman is doing well, playing 25.2 mpg and putting up 11.6 ppg and 5.4 rpg.

The most interesting game though is going to be Virginia Tech vs. Memphis in the NIT Season Tip-Off. VCU plays Syracuse in the Battle 4 Atlantis which, unlike the Maui Classic, is actually being held on its normal island.

Florida State gets Boston U. while Pitt has an interesting game for reflection as the Panthers take on Vandy, where Jeff Capel’s predecessor Kevin Stallings once toiled.

More interestingly, Capel and Vandy coach Jerry Stackhouse were on opposite sides in one of the greatest Duke-UNC games in 1995 where Capel hit a legendary shot to put that game into double overtime, where UNC ultimately won. Jerry Stackhouse also hit a pretty famous dunk in that game too.

Wednesday’s ACC Action