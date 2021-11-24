DBR Podcast #361 - A Gonzaga Preview

On this episode of the Duke Basketball Report Podcast, we are previewing Duke’s huge game Friday night against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Las Vegas. Duke last faced Gonzaga in 2018, and for this preview, we wanted a bit of extra expertise, so we are joined by Peter Woodburn, site manager for The Slipper Still Fits, the SBNation blog covering the Zags (check it out!).

Peter helps us dive deep on Gonzaga’s stars, including preseason national player of the year Drew Timme, returning lead guard Andrew Nembhard, and freshman phenom big man Chet Holmgren. He also breaks down a number of guys on Gonzaga’s bench and tells us why Gonzaga is so consistently overwhelming in the non-conference. Peter does admit that Duke may be the toughest test that the Zags will face in the regular season, but still thinks that his team will pull away from Duke on Friday. Outside of the Duke game, we get into Gonzaga’s rise as a program and its newfound prominence as a source for NBA talent.

After the break, we recap the conversation with Peter and give our thoughts about the game. We agree that the best part of the show will be the frontcourt battle, where Gonzaga’s Timme and Holmgren will meet Duke’s three-headed monster of Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams, and Theo John.

We’ll be back soon after the Gonzaga game to recap it, and then we will have another special preview for Duke’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge game next week against Ohio State. Stay in touch with us, as always, at dbrpodcast at gmail.com.