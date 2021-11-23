ACC Roundup - Notre Dame Falls In The Maui Classic

No major surprises in ACC Action Monday night unless you count Notre Dame losing to St. Mary’s in the Maui Classic (in Vegas this year due to Covid) but St. Mary’s is always tough so we’re not sure we’d call that a surprise.
It was a late game so we don’t know much yet but the Irish got nothing out of Nate Laszewski other than a decent rebounding night with seven.
Notre Dame handled the ball well with just eight turnovers but didn’t shoot well with just 38.9 percent overall.
With the win over Charleston Southern, Georgia Tech moves to 4-1. The Yellow Jackets haven’t played a killer schedule but all their wins are by double digits and both Michael Devoe and Jim Usher have had big nights.
Thing is, they did it this time without Devoe, who missed the game with a non-Covid issue.
Tech gets Georgia Southern next and then things get real: Wisconsin, UNC, LSU and USC before Christmas.
One of the teams Georgia Tech beat was Georgia, by ten, and Virginia played them Monday night.
The Cavs won too but it wasn’t easy. However, it was more typically Virginia than things have been so far this season with the game being tight at the end and Virginia doing the right things to win.
Virginia also had just four turnovers, just one more than Duke had against the Citadel and limited the Bulldogs to seven points over the last 7:18.
Like Virginia, FSU has also been erratic but the ‘Noles just ripped Missouri apart, 81-58. Missouri had 17 turnovers and shot just 38.2 percent. Mizzou should be a great basketball school but it’s been a while since that’s happened.
On Tuesday, Virginia moves to the championship of the Roman Legends Classic against Providence, UNC gets Asheville, Wake Forest takes on Kennesaw State and Notre Dame gets Chaminade.
- Asheville @ UNC || 7:00 || ACCNX
- Virginia vs. Providence || 7:30 || ESPN2
- Kennesaw State @ Wake Forest || 8:00 || ACCN
- Notre Dame vs. Chaminade || 10:30 || ESPNU
