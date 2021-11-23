DBR Podcast #350 - Looking At The Citadel Game

Only minutes after Duke soared past the 100 point mark for the first time all season, the DBR Podcast Crew sat down to break down what happened in the game against The Citadel Bulldogs.

Jason and Donald just cannot stop comparing Wendell Moore to Shane Battier. It is completely unfair, but they are struggling to come up with any other comp for Wendell’s play early in his junior season.

They also loved what they saw from Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams in this contest. And, they spend some time praising the effort from the Bulldogs, who set a record for three pointers made by an opponent inside Cameron Indoor.

Make sure you check your podcast feed later this week too, because the guys are preparing a special preview episode about Duke’s upcoming game with #1 Gonzaga that will drop on Wednesday. Stay tuned for that because it’s going to be good!