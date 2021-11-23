 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DBR Podcast #350 - Looking At The Citadel Game

A memorable game in many ways

By JD King
NCAA Basketball: Citadel at Duke
 Nov 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski (right) confronts The Citadel Bulldogs forward Hayden Brown (33) after a hard foul on Wendell Moore Jr. (not pictured) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. 
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Only minutes after Duke soared past the 100 point mark for the first time all season, the DBR Podcast Crew sat down to break down what happened in the game against The Citadel Bulldogs.

Jason and Donald just cannot stop comparing Wendell Moore to Shane Battier. It is completely unfair, but they are struggling to come up with any other comp for Wendell’s play early in his junior season.

They also loved what they saw from Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams in this contest. And, they spend some time praising the effort from the Bulldogs, who set a record for three pointers made by an opponent inside Cameron Indoor.

Make sure you check your podcast feed later this week too, because the guys are preparing a special preview episode about Duke’s upcoming game with #1 Gonzaga that will drop on Wednesday. Stay tuned for that because it’s going to be good!

