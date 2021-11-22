YouTube Gold: Isaiah Stewart Just Loses It

LeBron James is one of the biggest men in the NBA. One year he worked hard to reduce his body mass.

He gained 10 lbs. of muscle.

He’s just that way.

Isaiah Stewart is also a big guy and the two of them had an encounter on Sunday that people will be talking about for a while.

After some jostling during a free throw, James - intentionally or not - hit Stewart in the face, causing him to bleed heavily.

And Stewart just lost it.

James appears to be trying to calm his young colleague down but Stewart does anything but.

The best/worst part of this is when he seems or pretends to calm down only to turn and go after James again. His teammates finally get him to the exit and they had to struggle to do it. As soon as he enters the tunnel he takes off running again.

To be clear, for the most part, NBA fights are a joke. Most of these guys aren’t really interested in fighting and almost none of them could take a serious punch.

That’s probably not the case for James though. Other than former Wake Forest star James Johnson, who is a black belt in karate and has a 20-0 record in MMA, James might be the last person in the NBA you’d want to challenge.

Stewart and James will be hearing from the commissioner’s office on Monday but the conversation with Stewart is likely to be more, uh, involved.