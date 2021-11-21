DBR Podcast #359 - Lafayette, We Are Here

With Mark Williams dunking and blocking everything on the inside and AJ Griffin draining step-back threes from the outside, Duke laid a real beatdown on Lafayette.

The DBR Podcast crew breaks it all down including a wild projection for Wendell Moore’s career that sounds crazy, but when you think about it really could happen.

After a break, we look ahead to The Citadel, including a lengthy conversation about how to pronounce the name of the school, and we begin to look ahead to the huge matchup with Gonzaga.

Plus, we still have thoughts about the DWI incident that impacted the team and Sam admits he may have made a mistake in his first comments on how Duke handled things... a mistake that was pointed out to him via a listener email. If you want to chime in and chat with the guys too, reach out to them at DBRPodcast@gmail dot com.