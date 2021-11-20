ACC Roundup - Nearly A Friday Sweep

In Friday’s ACC Action, Pitt nipped Towson 63-59, Virginia downed Coppin State 68-52 and Georgia Tech took out the Bulldogs 88-78. Only Clemson lost, in that case to a fine St. Bonaventure’s team.

The Bonnies, currently #22, has arguably moved ahead of Syracuse as the best team in upstate New York, which is saying something: the Orange have owned that neighborhood for decades.

The Tigers led almost the entire game until the Bonnies caught up with 7:09 left. Clemson caught back up with 1:59 left but St. Bonaventure managed the end game better and pulled out the win.

The Tigers get West Virginia on Sunday which ought to be interesting. The Bonnies get one more ACC shot, with Virginia Tech on the schedule on December 17th.

Towson gave Pitt a tough game before yielding at the end. Jeff Capel got a really nice game from freshman Nate Santos, who had 14 including 4-4 on threes and eight boards too.

It wasn’t a great win but it was a win and Pitt needs those now as it works to rebuild after losing its starting backcourt in the pre-season.

Virginia got back to a normal for a bit, holding Juan Dixon’s Coppin State team 30.8 percent from the floor and 26.5 percent on threes. UVA also controlled the boards 42-33.

Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick both had double-doubles with 14/12 and 10/10 respectively.

After the game, UVA coach Tony Bennett thanked Houston for the recent 67-47 butt-kicking, saying his team “needed to be exposed.”

The Cavs get Georgia next and you can be sure they watched the Georgia Tech-Georgia recording from Friday night: double value!

That one was tied 73-73 late before the Yellow Jackets pulled away. Michael Devoe had a huge game for Tech with 37 points and six rebounds and Jordan Usher had 21.

It’s a busy Saturday with Louisville playing Detroit Mercy, Wake Forest staying close to home with NC A&T, Syracuse hoping to paste Colgate, Utah taking on BC and UNC with a marquee game against Purdue in the Hall of Fame Tipoff.

There’s more excitement around Purdue than we’ve seen since the days of the Big Dog before Grant Hill shut him down in 1994. If you want to see one game tomorrow, that’s the one you should check out. Among other things, we can see where Hubert Davis is in his coaching development.