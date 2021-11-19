YouTube Gold: NBA Players On Muggsy Bogues

It’s still incredible to think back on what Muggsy Bogues accomplished. Folks around here saw him at Wake Forest and watched him do insane things. Then he went to Spain in an international tournament - Duke’s Tommy Amaker and UNC’s Kenny Smith went too - and the Spanish fell in love with him. They actually invited him back to be the grand Marshall in a parade but the NCAA wouldn’t allow it. They called him la Chispa Negra - the Black Spark. He made a huge impression.

That was true in the NBA too.

This video is a compilation of what his NBA colleagues thought about him. Rex Chapman, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kenny Smith, Michael Jordan, Vlade Divac, Patrick Ewing and others talk about how phenomenal he was.

Smith compared Ben Simmons to Muggsy, which was really interesting.

He remains entirely unique in the history of the NBA. We’ll see another Jordan before we see another Bogues.