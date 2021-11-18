ACC Roundup - FSU Struggles, Wake Forest Is Looking Much Better Than Last Year

In Wednesday’s ACC Action, BC fell to Rhode Island 57-49, Wake Forest handled Charleston Southern 95-59, Florida State knocked off stubborn Tulane 59-54 and NC State fell to Oklahoma State 74-68.
The Wolfpack was stubborn and kept coming back but didn’t have enough to pull it off. Dereon Seabron had another double-double with 19 points and 10 boards.
Stats can’t reflect everything but Ezekiel Dowuona, who took over for injured center Manny Bates, doesn’t appear to be having a huge impact.
Well look who’s popped up at Rhode Island: Ishmael El-Amin, son of Khalid, of UConn.
He did okay at Ball State and is a grad student transfer.
BC looks vastly better but limitations were exposed in this game: BC hit just 14 shots in the entire game (14-56). Good thing they hit 18 free throws. TJ Bickerstaff had 22 for the Eagles. The Langford brothers combined to shoot 1-14.
BC plays Utah Saturday which could be a significant challenge.
Jake LaRavia had a big night for Wake Forest with 22 points on 10-14 shooting (1-3 on threes). Wake Forest forced 22 turnovers and held Charleston Southern to 37.9 percent.
To be clear, Wake hasn’t had a tough opponent yet but still, it’s been a while since the Demon Deacons had an average win margin higher than 20.
It might be a little early to short FSU but it’s not too early to be concerned: one Ivy win, one bad loss to Florida and a narrow win over Tulane is not a convincing resume.
We’re not knocking Tulane, but the Green Wave should never have been in the game with the ‘Noles with less than two minutes left.
Fortunately, the fightin’ Hammies did fight and pulled away. But you don’t want to play that game too many times because eventually, you’ll blow it.
It could have easily been worse: Tulane shot just 29.1 percent.
On Thursday, two games as Clemson gets Temple and Virginia Tech takes on St. Francis. Both Pennsylvania schools have seen better days and we would expect two ACC wins.
- Temple @ Clemson || 4:30 || ESPN2
- St. Francis @ Virginia Tech || 8:00 || ACCN
