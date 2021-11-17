 clock menu more-arrow no yes

YouTube Gold: A Brilliant Young Talent

Paige Bueckers is on a path to basketball immortality.

By JD King
Arizona v Connecticut
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Paige Bueckers #5 of the UConn Huskies runs off of the court after losing to the Arizona Wildcats in the Final Four semifinal game of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on April 02, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

When we first became aware of Paige Bueckers last season, it was at an auto repair shop. There was a magazine on the table with a story about her great friendship with fellow Minnesotan Jalen Suggs, with whom she grew up.

Suggs went on to a terrific year with Gonzaga, helping lead the Zags to the title game obliteration last season.

Bueckers also led her team to the Final Four, with UConn losing to Arizona in the semifinalists.

She was so good that some of her elders in the WNBA hailed her - a college freshman - as the finest player in the world.

This year she appears to be picking up where she left off.

In her first game, she poured in 34 points in a win over Arkansas.

She’s just a smart, talented young player. Like a lot of young athletes, she’s not physically mature, but that’ll come later.

And really, who cares? With a talent like this, we should just enjoy the journey.

