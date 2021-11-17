DBR Podcast #358 - The Gardner-Webb Win And The Savarino & Banchero Situation

Normally, this episode would have been a straightforward review of Duke’s 40-point win over Gardner-Webb, after a few hard-fought minutes of back and forth. Alas, the game was not all that happened in Duke Basketball world on Tuesday.

According to local reporting by the Raleigh News and Observer and police reports out of Chapel Hill, Michael Savarino was arrested early Sunday morning for DWI while driving Paolo Banchero’s car. Banchero, meanwhile, was riding in the car at the time, and was cited for aiding and abetting the DWI. Subsequently, the team has suspended Savarino indefinitely while Banchero played Tuesday night.

Donald isn’t with us, but we have a bit of a debate between Jason and Sam about the severity of the situation and Duke’s response.

After the break, we discuss the aforementioned game, in which Mark Williams had his strongest performance of the season, blocking six GWU shots in the paint and delivering at both ends of the floor. The Duke starting five had, collectively, their best overall game yet, and many of the bench players turned in productive nights, from Joey Baker to Theo John to AJ Griffin, and even Bates Jones.

We’ll be back later this week to recap the game against Lafayette and whenever we get more concrete information about the Savarino and Banchero situation. Until then, stay in touch with us at dbrpodcast at gmail.com!