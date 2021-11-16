Next Up: Gardner-Webb

Date: 11/16

11/16 Time: 7:00

7:00 Venue: Sweet Mama Cameron

Sweet Mama Cameron Video: ACCNX

We have to admit we know very little about Gardner-Webb’s basketball team other than they are 0-2 and out of the Big South.

D’Maurian Williams, a 6-5 sophomore, is averaging 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while Lance Terry, a 6-2 junior, is getting 14.5 ppg. Senior Zion Williams, who is 6-4, is averaging seven boards per game.

The Bulldogs have experience - six upperclassmen - and reasonable size overall.

The losses have come to UNLV and Arkansas and have been respectable. G-W lost to the Runnin’ Rebels 64-58 and to #16 Arkansas 86-69.

Last year they finished 11-14 but that was the Covid season. The year before? 16-16. And before that? 23-11.

If you toss out last year, as we always suggest, coach Tim Craft has done well there. Obviously he gave UNLV a game and has previous road wins over Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. He has a 138-121 record over eight years. The Big South is overshadowed by the ACC and SEC but it has some basketball schools and it’s hard to succeed there. So he probably knows what he’s doing.

On to Duke.

The Blue Devils may have been a bit tired this weekend and obviously Army and Campbell both came to ball. So will Gardner-Webb.

For Duke, we’d like to see more intensity overall and a desire to impose their will more strongly on the game. We’d like to see the defense continue to be aggressive and for the offense to match it. Duke has played well so far but it hasn’t really been ruthless. We’d like a bit of ruthless.

Some guys have been individually at times - Trevor Keels, Jeremy Roach, Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams at the end of the Kentucky game and of course Wendell Moore - but always not together yet.

Those are things that tend to build with the season so it’s not something we’re likely to see all at once. Intensity and steady progress is what to look for.