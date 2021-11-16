ACC Roundup: A Solid Night All Around

Monday night’s ACC games went about as you might expect: Virginia Tech killed Radford 65-39, Clemson ran up the score on Bryant 93-70, Georgia Tech beat Lamar 75-66 and Louisville beat Navy 77-60.
Virginia Tech really had no problem with Radford, running up a 20-7 lead early. Tyrece Radford is gone but Storm Murphy is back with his former Wofford coach Mike Young and if you remember, UNC had a lot of trouble with that guy.
So did Radford: he was 6-7, 4-5 on threes for 17 points in 29 minute. He also had three assists and no turnovers.
Clemson doesn’t typically burn it up but against Bryant the Tigers shot 64 percent in the first half and 56 percent overall. PJ Hall? 7-13. Hunter Tyson? 8-13. Nick Honor? 6-10. And so on.
Clemson also had 20 assists on 35 shots which isn’t bad.
Better keep an eye on Dallan Coleman: the Yellow Jacket freshman came off the bench and hit 5-7 three pointers.Bet you Lamar didn't scout for that.
No Bubba Parham: he’s out indefinitely with a knee injury/surgery. It wasn’t a great night for Tech as energy was low, other than Coleman maybe.
Miami refugee Matt Cross is at Louisville now and doing well. He came off the bench for 14 points against Navy, giving him double figures in two out of three games.
Navy pretty much tanked in this game, much like they did against Virginia Tech, which makes you wonder how they managed to nuke Virginia out of the Top 25.
Samuell Willamson, for whatever reason, is coming off the bench. He added 13.
Currently Chris Mack is still under suspension for the Dino Gaudio Fiasco so Mike Pegues is running the show currently.
Louisville is trying to speed things up but it’s not working too well so far.
Lots of action on Tuesday as you’ll see below. The highlight is Virginia’s trip to Houston which should be very interesting.
- Miami vs. Florida Atlantic || 6:00 || CBSSN
- Gardner-Webb @ Duke || 7:00 || ACCNX
- UNC-W @ Wilimington || 7:00 || ACCNX/ESPN+
- Virginia @ Houston || 8:00 || ESPN
- Central Connecticut vs NC State || 8:00 || No TV
