YouTube Gold: Dennis Rodman Drove Shaq Nuts

There’s really no question that the documentary series The Last Dance changed perceptions about Michael Jordan. Former Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen has ripped Jordan for minimizing his teammates roles but that’s not universally true.

Jordan had some very nice things to say about Dennis Rodman for one, telling people that very few people knew the basketball intellect that Rodman had. He was a supreme defender and in particularly had a knack for defending the massive Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal was 7-1 and played at 325. Rodman? He is 6-7 and played at 228.

Despite the massive size difference he often guarded O’Neal. Rodman clearly drove O’Neal nuts, as you’ll see here in several places, but later O’Neal professed great admiration for Rodman’s high basketball IQ.

Some of these are pretty funny. Take the first one, for instance, where Rodman whips out the old Hack-a-Shaq move and just wraps O’Neal up - and then immediately makes sure Shaq isn’t about to lose it.