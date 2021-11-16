 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reports: Banchero To Play Tuesday

We don’t know a whole lot yet about the decision

By JD King
Army v Duke
DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 12: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Duke Blue Devils warms up prior to their game against the Army Black Knights at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 12, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Looks like Paolo Banchero will play against Gardner-Webb tonight after he and teammate Michael Savarino were pulled over and Savarino was charged with a DWI. Banchero, apparently in the backseat of his car, was cited but not charged.

We don’t know a whole lot more but we’re pretty sure that Coach K will have to address this in his post-game comments.

