Reports: Banchero To Play Tuesday

Looks like Paolo Banchero will play against Gardner-Webb tonight after he and teammate Michael Savarino were pulled over and Savarino was charged with a DWI. Banchero, apparently in the backseat of his car, was cited but not charged.
We don’t know a whole lot more but we’re pretty sure that Coach K will have to address this in his post-game comments.
- Report: Duke men’s basketball’s Paolo Banchero to play against Gardner-Webb
- Paolo Banchero active for Duke despite DWI incident involving Coach K’s grandson
- Duke’s Paolo Banchero will play tonight despite aiding and abetting DWI charge
- Duke basketball players — Coach K’s grandson and Banchero — face DWI-related charges
- Coach K’s grandson, Duke star freshman Banchero face DWI charges
- Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to DWI, per report
- Luke DeCock: Grandson’s arrest with Banchero in the car is a dark turn to Coach K’s final season
Loading comments...