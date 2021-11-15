DBR Podcast #357 - Army and Campbell

After a relatively easy win over Army and a too-close-for-comfort one over the Campbell Fighting Camels, the DBR Podcast gang is here to talk about the opening home weekend of the Duke Basketball season. There was plenty to like (take for instance Wendell Moore) but also plenty to be concerned about (Mark Williams).

DBR Podcast co-host Sam Klein made the trek back to Cameron to see both games and gives us a wrap of what he saw inside the warm confines of the now re-opened Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Then, after the break, the guys break down what to expect and what to watch for as Duke battles Gardner-Webb this week.

Oh, and before we go off course we have to pick our player of the week. Who do you think had the best week of all the Blue Devils? Write to us at DBRPodcast at gmail-dot-com and let us know.