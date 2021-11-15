You Tube Gold: The Great Oscar Schmidt

Over the weekend we did a YouTube Gold with Luka Doncic and forgot to put the link in. That’s fixed now. Here it is again.

Doncic comes at a time when international players are just taken for granted but not that long ago they were a novelty.

For instance, Brazil’s Oscar Schmidt never played in the NBA, preferring to play in Italy instead. But he was a supreme star in international basketball competitions like the Olympics and the Pan Am Games, where he went wild in the second half, leading Brazil to a comeback win.

In the first video here he is being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013. He requested that Larry Bird present him because Bird was his idol.

And in the second video, Bird talks about how good Schmidt was before we see some video from those Pan Am games where he just dominated the US.

There’s also something we didn’t expect.

Kobe Bryant grew up in Italy before the Internet and easily accessed video. So unlike most Americans, he was keenly aware of Schmidt, who in turn was one of Bryant’s idols.