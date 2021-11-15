ACC Roundup - Florida State Upset And Really It’s No Surprise

Three games Sunday as Syracuse took out Drexel, BC knocked off Fairfield and Florida upset FSU.

We forgot that Keyontae Johnson had collapsed last year at Tallahassee or rather forgot where he collapsed.

Not that he had.

Florida had lost like eight straight to FSU and with the additional emotional impetus of Johnson’s anniversary maybe it’s not a surprise.

The Gators really dominated the second half, leading by as much as 19. That’s one you’re probably better to just let go. One of those things.

In Boeheim Land, Buddy had 23 while Jimmy had 14. Center Jesse Edwards, who had his moments last year, had four blocks.

And in Beantown - stop the presses! - BC is now 3-0. Last year the Eagles started 1-5. Moreover, all three wins are by double digits.

On Sunday, Boston College led from wire to wire. The brothers, Makai Ashton-Langford and Demarr Langford, scored 17 and 16 points respectively.

It’s still early but so far, Earl Grant seems to be doing a solid job of getting a new culture installed.

Understandably, he hasn’t played a challenging schedule but Rhode Island, Utah, South Florida, Notre Dame and Saint Louis are on deck.

On Monday, Virginia Tech gets local opponent Radford, Clemson welcomes Bryant and Georgia Tech gets Lamar. Game of the night: Navy’s visit to Louisville.

Monday’s ACC Action