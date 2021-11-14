YouTube Gold: Marshall Plumlee’s Speech To The Duke Team

A while back it kind of hit us that compared to most teams, Duke is very much like a special services squad.

Marshall Plumlee came in for Duke’s Veterans Day Weekend Showcase and spoke to the team, making that exact point, which felt pretty good.

He speaks here about getting ready to go on a mission with his Rangers platoon and sneaking a peek during the chaplain’s blessing and realizing that he had been there before.

You can listen for yourself to hear what his realization was. It was pretty great.

He talked about getting a massive box of Duke paraphernalia and passing it out and telling his commander that Coach K really thinks the world of you guys, or something close to that, and his commander stopping to remind him that he was on one of them so he shouldn’t exclude himself.

He has to be one of our favorite players. We don’t know if this is true but one of the stories that went around when he was being recruited was that Duke wasn’t sure if they should. There’s no question that he’s the least talented of the three Plumlee brothers - Miles and Mason preceded him to Durham - but he’s the one with the most heart and the one who, in many ways, left the deepest impression at Duke.