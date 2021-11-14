ACC Roundup - NC State, Notre Dame Win, Miami Falls

You kind of have to hand it to the Ivy League. They didn’t play at all last season due to Covid and plenty of guys bailed.
They've done pretty well so far.
Brown really took it to UNC before falling, Dartmouth took out Georgetown, Princeton beat South Carolina, Harvard narrowly lost to Rick Pitino’s Iona and on Saturday, Dartmouth very nearly beat NC State in Raleigh.
To be fair, State was without Manny Bates. The big man is out for the year after suffering a season-ending injury in his first minute of play. Dereon Seabron hit a pair of free throws to give the Pack a 77-74 lead with two seconds left.
State gets Central Connecticut State, a game you’d think they win before getting a real test from Oklahoma State. We’ll get a much better idea of how they adjust to not having Bates.
Johnny Dawkins took his UCF team up to - uh, down to Miami to take on the ‘Canes and pulled off a mild upset, 95-89. Is this going to be a trend? Miami missed 11 of its first 12 three point attempts and finished 6-26.
On the bright side, Isaiah Wong had 20 and Sam Waardenburg, who missed last year with an injury, had 16 on 5-7.
Miami got hammered on the boards though, 43-23.
Meanwhile, up in South Bend, Notre Dame opened with Cal State Northridge, 68-52. Hometown freshman Blake Wesley didn’t start but did hit 7-10 from the floor for 21 points.
Paul Atkinson - one of those Ivy League refugees we mentioned - had 16 points and six boards in his first outing with the Irish.
Dane Goodwin hit 6-8 for his three point attempts for 18 points.
Three games on Sunday. The big one is Florida State at Florida - that’s usually pretty good. The others are interesting though.
Syracuse should beat Drexel but let’s see how the Boeheim Bros do in Game 2. And we’re intrigued by what BC has accomplished so far. Two games isn’t much to judge on but from the cheap seats it sure looks like Earl Grant is putting a culture in place. That’s exciting.
Sunday’s ACC Action
- Florida State @ Florida || 1:00 || ESPN
- Fairfield @ Boston College || 4:00 || ACCNX/ESPN+
- Drexel @ Syracuse || 5:00 || ESPN2
