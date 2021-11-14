Duke Downs Wilmington By 42

Duke women rolled over UNC-Wilimington Saturday by a score of 87-45. This followed a 70-56 win at Dayton Friday.

Duke was led by Meila Goodchild who finished with 18 including 4-8 from three point range. Celeste Taylor added 16 points and six rebounds. Shayeann Day-Wilson came off the bench and had five points and six assists.

The Blue Devils are off to a solid start with three wins and no losses. Games with Alabama and Iowa will test Duke but nothing will like the December 15th matchup with Dawn Staley’s South Carolina program which has become truly one of the elite programs in the nation.

An apology: although we’ll do our best, this year it may be more difficult to keep up with the women’s team than it has been. If anyone is interested in writing about Kara Lawson’s emerging program, please let us know.