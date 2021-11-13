Duke Pushes Past Campbell 67-56

We’ll admit it. We looked at the schedule and saw Campbell and just assumed Duke would win. Well Duke did win but they had to earn it because the Camels came to play.

Any thought that Campbell would roll over went away quickly as the Camels came out shooting like Miles College did against Kentucky in exhibition season.

Worse, Wendell Moore looked like he was injured in the first minute of the game which sucked the life out of everything.

Campbell shot out to a 10 point lead. It’s not that that’s never happened at Campbell before but from a Big South team? Seriously?

Well, uh, yes.

Duke had to earn this win. Campbell controlled the pace for most of the game and the Blue Devils adapted well enough to win - the talent disparity is huge - but not in the way you might have expected.

Mark Williams just wasn’t effective against Campbell so he stayed on the bench for most of the game and, we think, all of the second half.

Although Trevor Keels had five rebounds and three assists, he shot 2-9 and scored just six points.

Jeremy Roach had a nice game in many ways, shooting 6-10 and scoring 14. He continues to unveil a surprising ability to drive on bigger defenders.

And of course Moore finished with 15 and five boards and assist.

In his post-game comments after the Army win, Krzyzewski he thought his team, and especially Banchero, was tired. That was no doubt more true Saturday than Friday.

He also said that part of the process was learning to push past being tired. It wasn’t as much fun to watch as Duke Basketball usually is, but if the right lessons are drawn, it’ll lead to more fun stuff later.

Jim will be along soon with his take.