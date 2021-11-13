 clock menu more-arrow no yes

YouTube Gold: Luka Does Something Freaky And No One Bats An Eye

Everyone just accepts it now

By JD King
Dallas Mavericks v San Antonio Spurs
SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 12: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots a three point basket during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on November 12, 2021 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Photos by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Luka Doncic has made a huge impression on the NBA since coming to the league a few short seasons ago. He is doing things that very few people have the imagination to do, much less the skill.

So while it’s no great surprise to see him hit freakish three pointers or to rock a defender completely off balance, he can do other things that can blow your mind.

Well a fan’s mind anyway.

What’s amazing in this shot is to watch just how long the ball is in the air and then how completely relaxed and unsurprised everyone is when the damn thing actually drops in.

Out of curiosity, we timed it and the ball stayed in the air nearly 2.5 seconds - and that’s essentially straight up and down.

Well not literally. But he had to do a perfect arc to drop it in and it couldn’t have been much more than a five degree angle if that much.

And he had his back turned.

And was moving.

You try it. This one would even impress Larry Bird.

