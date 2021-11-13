YouTube Gold: Luka Does Something Freaky And No One Bats An Eye

Luka Doncic has made a huge impression on the NBA since coming to the league a few short seasons ago. He is doing things that very few people have the imagination to do, much less the skill.

So while it’s no great surprise to see him hit freakish three pointers or to rock a defender completely off balance, he can do other things that can blow your mind.

Well a fan’s mind anyway.

What’s amazing in this shot is to watch just how long the ball is in the air and then how completely relaxed and unsurprised everyone is when the damn thing actually drops in.

Out of curiosity, we timed it and the ball stayed in the air nearly 2.5 seconds - and that’s essentially straight up and down.

Well not literally. But he had to do a perfect arc to drop it in and it couldn’t have been much more than a five degree angle if that much.

And he had his back turned.

And was moving.

You try it. This one would even impress Larry Bird.