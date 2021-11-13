 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Central For Duke-Virginia Tech And An Important Site Note

The overlap between football and basketball can be tough

By JD King
NCAA Football: Pittsburgh at Duke
Nov 6, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Mataeo Durant (21) celebrates with wide receiver Darrell Harding Jr. (3) after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Wallace Wade Stadium.
William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

A quick note on Saturday’s coverage: with two events fairly close together (football and basketball), we may not post as quickly as we normally do. Please bear with us.

Also, when we have back-to-back games we don't normally do a preview the second day.

Duke-Virginia Tech info

  • Date: 11/13
  • Time: 3:30
  • Venue: Lane Stadium
  • Video: ACCN

