ACC Roundup: Furman Says Yum!

In Friday night ACC Action, UNC survived a gutty Brown team 94-87, UVa knocked off Radford 73-52, Clemson got past Wofford 76-68, BC smacked Holy Cross 85-55, Virginia popped Radford 73-52, Georgia Tech beat Stetson 77-52, West Virginia smoked Pitt 74-59, Virginia Tech showed UVa how to sink Navy 77-57 and Louisville..

Oh, Louisville. Louisville, Louisville, Louisville...why must you constantly embarrass the ACC?

Yes, the Cards lost to the Paladins in overtime 80-72. If you aren’t sure, the Paladins are Furman, and Furman is in the SoCon which means that the ‘Cards lost a buy game.

Worse, they lost it in overtime. Somebody’s scholly is getting yanked by Chris Mack - that is as soon as he’s actually coaching again (Mack is currently serving a six-game suspension for the bizarre mess with his former dear friend Dino Gaudio).

But there’ll be hell to pay when he’s back!

Note to self: Paladins are not horses. They do ride them though.

Virginia recovered nicely from the Navy debacle, smacking Radford around in the Tony Bennett manner we’ve all gotten accustomed to. Armaan Franklin, the Indiana transfer, had 21 and shot 5-8 on threes after going 1-7 against Navy. Bennett said he was sick in the first game.

Speaking of Navy, they had minimal luck against the Hokies, losing by 20 so you know peeps in Blacksburg will be happy about that. Keve Aluma hd a nice game with 20 points including 10-10 from the line.

The Catamounts gave Wake Forest a bit of trouble but the Deacs ultimately pulled away, winning by 12. But impressively, Alondes Williams had 32 and shot 13-18. Backcourt mate Daivien Williamson had 24 meaning that Wake got 62 percent of their offense from two players. Not ideal, but: at least they could do it.

Last year’s model, Carter Whitt, got 10 minutes off the bench.

Between injury and suspension, Jeff Capel’s backcourt has been decimated and it showed against Press Virginia: The fightin’ Huggy Bears forced 32 turnovers. That’s nuts. It’s actually impressive that Pitt stayed that close aided, obviously, by shooting 57.5 percent when they could hold on to the ball.

Bob Huggins won his 902nd game, tying Bob Knight on the career wins list. Coach K is on top and should finish around 1,200 career wins. So to catch him, Huggs would have to coach a long time. He’s 68 and if he goes 10 more years, which seems unlikely, he’d need to average 29.8 wins per season, which also seems unlikely.

As UNC knows, Wofford is no day at the beach and Clemson learned that anew as the Terriers took the Tigers down to the last few seconds before Clemson managed to put them away. It was a one-point game with 1:17 left. PJ Hall made his free throws and then Al-Amir Dawes hit a three to give Clemson a six-point lead with :19 left. It was a close shave but the Tigers survived.

Finally, we’re only two games in and that’s not a lot of data, but c’mon: BC beat Dartmouth 73-57 and then Holy Cross 85-55.

Last year they won their second game on December 12th and their third game a month later. They won their final game on February 27th.

So 2-0 is halfway home!

Seriously though, Earl Grant seems to be doing a solid job. Holy Cross had 19 turnovers while BC shot nearly 60 percent.

It doesn't mean they’re going to the post-season but all of this would have been impossible last year. We hope they can keep it up.

One final note: very sadly, NC State’s Manny Bates will play just one minute this season: that’s how long it took him to re-injure his shoulder in the opener. That’s some seriously bad luck for NC State.

Here’s Saturday’s ACC Action: