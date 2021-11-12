Moore Please! Duke Junior Gets Triple Double In Win Over Army

In a lot of ways Duke’s win over Army wasn’t a vintage bit of Duke Basketball. The Cadets hung around and were very mentally tough against the Blue Devils, who only really pulled away later in the second half. But for Wendell Moore? This game was - sorry, Roy - a frickin’ triumph.

Moore had the fifth recorded triple double in Duke history with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

It underscores the very real progress he has made over his previous two years in Durham. And now, if you focus on Paolo Banchero and Trevor Keels, Duke can make you pay.

For his part, Banchero shot 7-9 and had 12 boards for a double-double of his own. Jeremy Roach had 14 and Trevor Keels 10.

It wasn’t a great game for Duke offensively, as we said, but there were some great moments and Duke’s defense shows signs of being dominant.

While we wish Duke had blown the doors off of Army, well...it’s Army. You can beat them but you’re not going to defeat them.

Looking past Moore, there was lots to be happy with here, starting with defense. Duke forced 21 turnovers, held Army to 39 percent overall and just 5-22 from behind the line. Two players combined for 35 of Army’s 56.

You might look at Keel’s line and see 4-14 and be disappointed but look a little closer and the six steals pops out. Kenny Dennard still holds the Duke record for steals (11) but six in your second game? Wow.

We also thought AJ Griffin has raised his game and expect him to continue to improve.

But in a way we know what Coach K’s favorite play will be: grandson Michael Savarino hitting the floor under the basket to knock the ball out to a teammate after a missed shot. You know that just warmed his heart.

On balance, it wasn’t a beautiful game and Army hung around longer than most people expected. But even with the offense not hitting on all cylinders, Duke’s defense was imposing. And as everything settles in, the future looks very, very bright.